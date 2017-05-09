Kumasi City mall to sparkle with official commissioning Wednesday

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

The Kumasi City Mall (KCM) which opened for business 20 days ago will sparkle with pomp and glamour tomorrow, May 10 2017 for official commissioning.

The commissioning will take place under the joint patronage of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, according to Centre Management sources.

The three-hour ceremony will start at 9:00am at the foyer of the mall within the food-court perimeter and end at 12:00 noon.

Discussing the programme with newsmen early this morning, the Marketing Manager, John Bedu-Bonsu said although the commissioning ceremony is formal and strictly by invitation, the Mall itself will remain open to shoppers and the general public throughout the work day.

“Yes, Kumasi City Mall will be extra colourful and officious tomorrow from 9:00am till mid-day, but our shops will still be open to the public and shoppers and revellers can transact their business as usual, although we do not expect any intrusion into the launch ceremony,” said Bedu-Bonsu.

Kumasi City Mall, the first world-class Shopping Centre in the Ashanti Region and indeed in the entire northern sector of the country, opened on April 20 to a tumultuous reception by the people of the Kumasi Metropolis and Ghanaians of all walks of life.

Most of the excitement generated nationwide by the arrival of KCM was driven by the thinking that a modern shopping mall for Ghana’s second largest city and the national hub for culture, tradition and tourism, was rather long overdue.