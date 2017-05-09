I’m sorry – Otiko Djaba





The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Afisa Djaba has rendered an apology to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians over her outburst with the NPP Northern regional chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu.

“It was totally out of order and I apologise to Ghanaians for what happened. I want to use this opportunity to apologise to all Ghanaians, but it is a lesson to each other and we need to respect each other and we need to respect women,” Otiko said.

An incensed Naabu led a team of raucous women to vandalise properties at a venue being used by the Gender Minister for a meeting on Friday in Tamale. He alleged the minister failed to inform him of her presence in the region, amounting to disrespect hence his action. He also claimed the minister was in the region to give certain appointments to some people against his choice. The development did not go down well with Ms. Djaba who also accused her regional chairman of taking bribes from people under the guise of giving them appointments.

Ms Djaba told Joy TV’s Pulse Programme on Tuesday that she has already rendered an apology to President Akufo-Addo over the altercation. However, she refused to apologise to Naabu.

“I went to see the president and apologised to him and told him it was not in the interest of Ghana,” the national women organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party said.

According to the vociferous Gender Minister, she felt disrespected by Naabu’s action and believes he embarked on such mission because she is a woman.

“I think that we need to respect women in this country 60 years on in Ghana… I felt disrespected by him and if it were a man he wouldn’t have done that,” Ms Djaba noted.