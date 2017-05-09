I hate the word ‘Kumawood’ – Emelia Brobbey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

play videoEmelia Brobbey

Ghanaian actress based in Kumasi has thrown shots at individuals who tag her with the name ‘Kumawood’.

According to the screen goddess, she hates being called a ‘Kumawood’ actress instead of a Ghanaian actress.

Speaking about her new movie, ‘Adanfo Bone’ on a Kumasi based Sika FM, the beautiful actress was bitterly disappointed with one panel member in the studio who referred to Emelia Brobbey as ‘Kumawood’ actress.

Explaining the genesis of the word ‘Kumawood’, the mother of two sons emphasized that ‘Kumawood’ is not for actors but for a prestigious company which is noted for organising awards festival for Akan movie actors based in Kumasi.

“When you were talking, you mentioned the word Kumawood, I was looking at you critically but if I wasn’t on radio I would have frown. I hate that name Kumawood. Kumawood isn’t for actors, it’s somebody’s company name… someone who has organised awards, his company’s name is the Kumawood and Akoben Awards so it isn’t a brand name for actors from Kumasi. We’ve Ghana Actors Guild which most actors and actresses in Ghana are members, so I don’t get this brand ‘Kumawood’. I think automatically people are dividing the actors,” she noted.

The award winning actress seems to have the thought that once an actor or actress is called a Kumawood star then he or she has been underrated.

She noted that an actor or actress who is known for Akan movies should be called Ghanaian Movie Star.

“I don’t believe in that name Kumawood because it pisses me off. Once we’ve a group recognised by Government (Ghana Actors Guild) stop branding us with other names.”

Emelia Brobbey premiered her latest movie ‘Adanfo Bone’ last Saturday, May 6 at Miklin Hotel in Kumasi. The movie featured most of the known Movie stars like Bill Asamoah, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, Akyere Bruwaa and many others.

She noted the rapid increase in foreign Telenovelas being shown on most Television stations across the country as the worst to have crippled the movie industry, rendering most of the Ghanaian Film makers jobless and incapacitated.

“I produced a movie in January 2017 and because production has totally gone down I wasn’t able to come out with another movie until now in May, so how can I eat since market is low. I pray to God that those soap operas will be curtailed so we can have our jobs back,” Emelia said.