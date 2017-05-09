I could write a song for McVee and Ebony – Petrah

she hilariously answered ‘Diva War’ for MzVee and ‘Naked chick’ for Ebony <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494337208_156_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In an interview on Accra based Radio XYZ, the singer revealed she writes her own songs.

When asked by the host if she is willing to write songs for her fellow artistes, Petrah stated that she would like to write songs for MzVee and Ebony if given the chance.

The host who was curious to know the song titles questioned the singer and she hilariously answered “‘Diva War’ for MzVee and ‘Naked chick’ for Ebony”.

Petrah recently released a new single dubbed ‘Odo’ which is currently receiving some good airplay and it’s on all download streams.