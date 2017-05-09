Hearts halt WAFA





Accra Hearts of Oak have ended WAFA’s seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League after beating them 2:1 in Accra.

Skipper Thomas Abbey gave the Phobians an early lead to subdue the spirited academy boys, and playmaker Winful Cobbina sealed the win with a spectacular free kick midway in the second half.

The second goal killed temporarily killed off the little fighting spirit left in WAFA, as Hearts seized total control of the game, but WAFA recovered, with Abukari Ibrahim scoring two minutes from time to set up a nervous finale.

But despite an incessant pressure from WAFA, the Phobians held on tightly for the win.

Despite the defeat, WAFA are still on top of the table on goal difference over second-placed Aduana Stars

The Academy boys had not lost a single Premier League match since losing to Asante Kotoko on match week seven in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak’s defender Abdul Fatau Mohammed was adjudged the NASCO man of the the match.

In Tarkwa, Medeama SC defeated Elmina Sharks 3:1 in their rescheduled WEEK 14 match, which was also played on Monday afternoon. Justice Blay scored twice for Medeama and John Arthur got the other goal for Meadeama, while Benjamin Tweneboa scored for Elmina Sharks.

Two goal hero, Justice Blay was named the NASCO man of the match.