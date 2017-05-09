Government will fulfil promises – Deputy Minister

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has assured Ghanaians that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, under the leadership of President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is a trusted party that will deliver on its promises.

She has, therefore, urged all and sundry to support the government in its programmes and activities.

She said President Akufo–Addo and the NPP government were committed to working with all Ghanaians in the interest of the country irrespective of one’s political affiliation or ethnic origin, and called on all Ghanaians to pray for them to succeed.

14th Annual Synod



Ms Twum-Ampofo, who is also the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, was speaking at the 14th Annual Synod of the Somanya Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana at Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The MP said education was key to the development of an individual and the nation at large, and entreated all parents to take the education of their children, especially the females, very seriously.

‘In a society where females are well educated, and not only formal education but non-formal as well, poverty is easily eradicated.

Therefore, I urge everyone to educate the girl-child in one field or the other to enable them gain to economic empowerment. Women with economic empowerment usually contribute their quota to national development,” she noted.

The Abuakwa North MP said women constituted 51 per cent of the total population of the country; therefore, their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be ignored, “and the easiest way for a woman to contribute her quota is through education and economic empowerment’’.

She said the NPP’s free senior high school (SHS) agenda was real and it would come to fruition as the President had announced on a number of occasions, hence what was left for parents whose children were in final year in the junior high schools (JHSs), was to encourage the children to study hard and pass well in order to enjoy the free policy when it starts

The Lay Chairman of the Somanya Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Mrs Agnes Akweley Attipoe, expressed gratitude to the MP for her words of encouragement to the church, the diocese and parents, and urged her to champion the cause of children and women in Parliament as they were the vulnerable in society.