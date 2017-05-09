Ghana will benefit from Kwesi Nyantakyi’s CAF appointment – Alhaji Jawula

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-05-09

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and his vice George Afriyie <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494340497_397_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Alhaji MND Jawula believes Ghana will benefit from the appointment of Kwesi Nyantakyi as CAF’s first vice president.

At the first meeting of the Ahmad Administration in Bahrain on Monday, the CAF Executive Committee confirmed Mr Nyantakyi as the second most powerful person in African football.

Congo FA President, Constant Omari was named as 2nd Vice President of CAF with more appointments expected to be made at the Confederation’s Executive Committee meeting.

And Alhaji MND Jawula insists Ghanaians should rally behind Nyantakyi for the nation to benefit from his new position at CAF.



“I am not surprised that it has come to pass but it is really good for Ghana.” He told the media.

“We should put our hands together and support Kwesi Nyantakyi so that we can benefit as a nation from his new role because if he’s working hard out there and we don’t respect him, his efforts will go waste”

“With his new role, many Ghanaians will get the chance to serve on CAF’s various committees.

“There is a saying that when your mother is at the funeral, you never go hungry so that is our chance” he added.

Mr Nyantakyi who was recently re-elected as a FIFA Executive Committee member also becomes the first Ghanaian to rise to second highest position in African Football.