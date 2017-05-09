Ghana to host IEEE-PES Power Africa Conference

Business News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Ghana will host the 2017 edition of the IEEE-PES Power Africa Conference on the theme, ‘Harnessing Energy, Information & Communications Technology (ICT) for Affordable Electrification of Africa.’

The four- day conference, to be held at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre (GECC) from 27– 30 June, 2017, would be the first to be hosted by Ghana and would be attended by members and non-members of the Power and Energy Society (PES) from all over Africa.

Participants are expected from academia, telecommunication companies, technology companies, electric utility companies and energy industries.

According to the Local Chairman, Dr. Eric Kuada, invitations have been sent to stakeholders, government agencies and target groups by the Local Organising Committee.

He added that this year’s conference will feature presentations from International and national professionals on wide range of issues, including power delivery regulations, investments and policies.

The conference would also feature a technical programme consisting of workshops, tutorials, plenary sessions, poster and oral presentations to highlight innovations and challenges facing the power and energy industry in Africa.

An exhibition would be held concurrently as part of the conference for interested companies and individuals to showcase their various initiatives, innovations, technologies, products and achievements in the power and energy sectors.

Speakers at the conference include Bokar Ture, Solektra-Akon Lighting Africa, Tobiaz Bischof-Niemz, Head of Energy, CSIR South Africa and Ing. Samuel Boakye Appiah, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Interestingly, the IEEE Smart Village would participate in this year’s Power Africa Conference to be held in Ghana.

IEEE Smart Village is a group that stimulates social enterprise by providing renewable electrical systems, start-up training and support to help poor energy-deprived communities globally to build towards sustainable prosperity.

The IEEE Power and Energy Society, Planning Committee, as well as the Local Organising Committee, are optimistic this year’s event will be a great success to benefit all participants.

People can register now at sites.ieee.org/powerafrica to take advantage of low rates.