First woman DCE in Northern Region receives massive endorsement

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-05-09

Marian Iddrisu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494336356_527_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In spite of the initial demonstrations against her nomination by some foot soldiers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the President’s nominee for Sagnarigu District, Mrs. Marian Iddrisu has received an overwhelming endorsement from members of the Assembly.

She polled 33 valid votes out of the total of 33 votes representing 100% of the votes cast to secure her outright qualification as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sagnarigu.

Mrs. Mariam Iddrisu is one of the four (4) females nominated as DCEs in the Northern Region by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. But her nomination just as her two other colleagues at Savelugu-Nanton Municipality and Tolon District was met with violent opposition from some angry NPP youth who were demanding the President to revoke her nomination. They hit the streets of Sagnarigu with massive demonstration, burning of lorry tyres and destruction of billboards of the NPP. It however took the intervention of the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed and other NPP executives to bring the footsoldiers to order.

Though, organised under intense security presence to apparently avert any possible attacks from those NPP footsoldiers, the confirmation of the DCE can be classified as one of the most peaceful.

In her acceptance remarks, the newly confirmed DCE for Sagnarigu, Mrs. Mariam Iddrisu promised to deliver on her mandate to ensure that the development aspirations of the Chiefs and people of the area were realized.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed on behalf of the President sworn the new DCE into office. He however cautioned her to know that the work of a DCE was nonpartisan and thus urged her to be a mother for all the people in the district.