Fans mob Lil Win at Winneba Aboakyir Festival

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-05-09

Kwadwo Nkansah performs at Aboakyir fetival

Renowned actor and CEO of Boss Nation music, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ during his Aboakyir performance gave other members in his record label the chance to exhibit their various songs to the cheering crowd.

He thrilled the fans with his popular hit songs such as ‘Mama Bos Papa’, ‘Me yare’ and many more.

The fans mobbed Lil Win during his wonderful performance; it was with the help of the security that some of his fans were stopped from climbing the podium to take selfies with the Kumawood actor.

Watch video below: