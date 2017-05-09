Energy Bank CEO wins award for women development

Business News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Energy Bank, Christiana Olaoye, has been awarded for her contributions to the welfare of females in Africa.

Dubbed, ‘Hero of Women & Child Rights Support’ from the All Africa Media Network endorsed by UNESCO, the award recognized the astute and versatile banker for carrying out her duties professionally without any cultural bias, among others, on the African continent.

The award also recognised her immense dynamic leadership par excellence and in-depth knowledge in management.

With immense experience in banking on the African continent and the United Kingdom, Mrs. Olaoye was inspired by the award which she believes will encourage her to deliver on her objectives and set targets.

She noted that “I am very passionate about moving women to the next level. Women are also leaders, influential leaders everywhere.”

“Luckily I have been able to marry a career, marry a home, I am also a pastor, marry my ministerial duty. And this is what I communicate to men and women, that it is possible to be a worker, a wife and mother, and also be a minister and do all successfully and this is something that we need to promote and continually where women, particularly young women today are concerned,” she added.

She explained further that “the sky is the limit as we continue to tell them- ‘you are different and you can do it. They themselves will have confidence and push themselves to the best that they can be.”

Energy Bank presently operates 11 branches and one agency in Ghana- five in Accra, three in Kumasi, and the rest in Tema, Takoradi and Tamale.