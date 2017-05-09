Don jazzy, Wizkid, Davido make Forbes list of richest African musicians 2017

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Forbes Africa has released its list of Richest African musicians.

The list was put together using factors such as endorsement value, popularity, show rates, sales, awards, YouTube views, appearance in newspapers, investment, social media presence, influence and others.

Nigerian artistes, Don Jazzy, Wizkid and Davido, are among the top ten richest African musicians.

The top 10 are;

1. AKON

2. BLACK COFFEE, SOUTH AFRICA

3. HUGH MASEKELA, SOUTH AFRICA

4. DON JAZZY, NIGERIA

5. TINASHE, ZIMBABWE-AMERICAN



6. JIDENNA, NIGERIAN-AMERICAN,

7. WIZKID, NIGERIA

8. DAVIDO, NIGERIA

9. SARKODIE, GHANA

10. OLIVER MTUKUDZI, ZIMBABWE