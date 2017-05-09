David Accam on the wishlist of Turkish giants Trabzonspor

Ghana striker David Accam <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494339837_260_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker David Accam has emerged on the radar of Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The 26-year-old, who plays for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, is reportedly been tracked by the European side.

Trabzonspor manager Ersun Yanal is believed to be a long-term admirer of the Ghana international and could swoop for his signature in the summer.

Scouts of the European team have reportedly watched the former BK Hacken forward on several occasions.

The African has scored three goals and provided three assists for Fire this season.

He is valued at $7 Million.