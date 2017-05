The four were working for the Chinese woman, Aisha Huang, alias Yaa Asantewa.



By the court’s order the five accused persons, Gao Jin Cheng, 45; Lu Qi Jun, 39; Haibin Gao, 26; Zhang Zhang Pen, 23, and the woman, En Huang, 30, also known as Aisha Huang,are believed to be the kingpin of the group, will be in custody at the Nsawam Prison until the next adjourned date on May 23, 2017.

In remanding them, the court, presided over by Justice Charles Edward Baiden, rejected an argument by their lawyer that they will not interfere with investigations if granted bail.