Chinese lady, 4 others remanded over Immigration Service probe

A High Court in Accra has remanded into prison custody Aisha Huang, the Chinese woman believed to be deeply engaged in illegal mining, and four other Chinese nationals till May 23, 2017.

The court said it could not trust that Aisha and the four other Chinese nationals would make themselves available to immigration authorities if released on bail.

The remand of the five Chinese nationals followed an application by lawyers of the Immigration Service, who told the court they were still carrying out investigations, hence the need for the five to be kept behind bars.

The five have not been charged with any crimes, but the lawyers for the immigration service argued that, releasing them could compromise their investigations.

Lawyers for the five however argued that, the immigration service did not need to keep their clients behind bars, since they had all the required logistics to carry out any investigation without the five on remand.

The Chinese along with Ghanaians were reportedly mining in the area which belongs to the Volta Resources Company Limited.

The four Chinese Nationals were earlier invited over the weekend for interrogation.

Confirming the arrest of the Chinese woman to Citi News, the Comptroller General at the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, said: “We picked information about this lady called Aisha so we immediately had to take effective action and arrest her. We sought permission from the Minister of Interior and his deputy, Mr. Ambrose Dery and Henry Quartey and they gave instruction to quickly arrest her.”