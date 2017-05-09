Chinese ‘Galamsey queen’ Aisha uses phone in custody





The Chinese lady at the centre of galamsey deals in Ghana Aisha Huang has been spotted using a mobile phone while in lawful custody.

Aisha, who is a powerful personality in the circles of galamsey operation with strong ties to persons in power, had access to her phone when she appeared in court even under arrest.

She was spotted in open court fidgeting with the communication device to the surprise of many who knew her freedom had been curtailed under lawful custody. The police in court refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Criminal High Court has remanded her and three others into prison custody until May 23, 2017 over the alleged role they play in illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

The 31-year-old is believed to be operating in Ghana illegally because of her strong political backing and has threatened to blackmail some politicians with sex tapes if she is stopped in her tracks.

Ms Huang was arrested on Saturday following the arrest of four other Chinese nationals who confessed working as illegal miners for Aisha at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) said Aisha was the kingpin of a Chinese galamsey gang, with other members being Gao Jin Cheng 45, Lu Qi Jun 39, Haibin Gao 26 and Zhang Zhi Peng 23.

Ashanti Regional Deputy Commander of GIS, Chief Superintendent Peter Adu-Appiah, disclosed that the Chinese immigrant and her cohorts had since been sent to the national headquarters in Accra for further investigation.

According to him, it took officers of the Service more than four hours to get the lady arrested as she let loose her wild dogs on them, in an effort to resist arrest.

Aisha Huang was finally nabbed when she went to the GIS regional office to plead for the release of the four Chinese illegal miners, even though she was being sought after without her knowledge.