Cabum to launch ‘The Beginning’ album May 26

Music of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-05-09

Cabum ‘The Beginning’ cover <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494361555_759_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian Hip-hop star and producer, Cabum, is set to hold an explosive album launch for his debut album titled “The Beginning”.

The album which was released online a few weeks ago will officially be launched on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Vienna City in Accra.

“The Beginning” album launch and concert is set to be a memorable one as a bunch of top performers have been lined up for the event.

Performers on the night include Okyeame Kwame, AJ Nelson, 4×4, Tinny, Edem, Wanlov, YaaPono, Flowking Stone, D Cryme, Luther, Gemini, Eno, Ko-Jo Cue, NT4, among others.

The event will be hosted by top flyers including KOD, Sammy Forson, Andy Dosty, DJ Mic Smith, Baba Spirit, Johnny Blaze, Dr Pounds, Sammy Flex and Mr Kaxtro.

Media partners are Nydjlive.com, Pulse.com.gh, Thinkghhmusic.com, Ameyawdebrah.com, Cypressghana.com, Zionfelix.net, Georgebritton.com, Ghanamusic.com, Ghanandwom.com, Kasapafmonline.com, Gentlemanradio.com, Talkmediaghana.com, Abrantepa.com, GHkwaku.com, Ghanafuo.com, Loudsoundgh.com, Beeniewords.com, Monteozlive.com.com, Swag of Africa, TMGHLive, BK Media, Showcasegh.com, Hitz FM, Joy FM, Adom FM and OM Media.

The entire album was produced by Cabum and features some top artistes including E.L, YaaPono, Coded of 4×4 fame, Gemini, Medikaland Wanlov the Kubolor.

“The Beginning” has 26 tracks plus two bonus tracks and all the tracks were recorded in Accra and Kumasi.