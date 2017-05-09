C.K Akonnor preaches optimism for struggling Ashantigold

AshantiGold coach CK Akunnor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494359275_657_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

AshantiGold coach CK Akunnor is hopeful of turning the corner for the Obuasi side despite their abysmal first round.

The 2015 champions have already lost 9 games out of 14 and currently lie rock bottom with only two victories.

Their plight were further deepened with a humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Ebusua Dwarfs over the weekend.This defeat comes on the back of elimination from the MTN FA Cup by second tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

Manager Bashir Hayford left the team after a few rounds and his replacement Akonnor is yet to guide the team to victory.However, he is confident the team will come good in no time.

“It is a difficult situation and I see it as challenges and normal with our job as coaches, it shows how strong you are,” he told Joy Sports

“I am very positive about that and what we need to do is work hard and that will involve management, technical team as well as the supporters.”

Ashgold have 9 points from 14 matches.