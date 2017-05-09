Akufo-Addo is not my friend; he’s just my President – Bukom Banku

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Sensational Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known as ‘Bukom Banku’ has revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo is not his friend but rather his president.

Speaking on the ‘Sports Link’ programme on Joy FM, the undefeated boxer said although he has not met Akufo-Addo in his lifetime he is aware of his passion for boxing.

“I have not seen Nana Akufo-Addo in my lifetime,” he revealed.

Ask about how he will react if he happens to see Nana Addo for the first time, Banku said, “I will greet him every day because he in my president, how can you see Ghana President and pass.”

According to the boxer cum musician he was with his family in the Northern Region when Nana Akufo-Addo won the 2016 election to become Ghana’s President after defeating former President John Mahama and other candidates.

Notwithstanding the fact that he is not an ally of the President, the 38-year-old boxer is expecting a car from Nana Akufo-Addo should he win his boxing bout against Bastie Samir in a high profile cruiserweight contest in August this year.

“By the Grace of God when the fight is coming on he will come and see the fight between Bastie and Banku. I will win the fight and Nana Akufo-Addo will give me a car.”