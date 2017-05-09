AJ Sarpong, Eli Kharis host SHE SUMMIT May 11

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-05-08

AJ Sarpong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494294057_763_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Media personalities, A.J Sarpong and Eli Kharis are to host this year’s campus edition of 2017 SHE Summit to be held at the Alisa Hotel on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

The SHE SUMMIT is a conference organised as part ofthe Ghana Women of the Year Honours. A 2-day conference which aims at empowering, educating and mentoring young women, harnessing their potential for greatness and creating the platform for networking.

It exposes young talents to trailblazers who have excelled in their field of work, hence, an opportunity to interact, learn and be inspired.

Organizers say the event will be “an insightful, inspiring and educative session on business, health, education, and fashion.”

Sparrow Productions CEO Shirley Frimpong Manso, Live Fm’s Jeremie Van-Garshong, Ms Julia Konadu, Naa Oyoo Quartey and Mina Evans will speak to patrons of the event in the hopes of inspiring them with their life changing story.