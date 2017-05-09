2017 Ghana Event Awards opens nominations on May 19

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

The African Regent Hotel will serve as the venue for the official launch of the first annual Ghana Event Awards on May 19.

Put together by Event Guide Magazine, the scheme looks to “recognise, honour and celebrate various indigenous Ghanaian events and organisers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country”, an official release says.

“Again, the scheme is set to highlight organizations as well as individuals who create and successfully execute incredible events that meet international standard and have the tendency of becoming a case study for others”, it further states.

With an overall vision to promote the best standards of event management in Ghana, hit will award nominees across various categories which will officially be announced on May 19.

Ghana Event Awards 2017 is supported by African Regent Hotel, NINETEEN57 BY KOD, Dirt Entertainment, White Carpet Events, Mr Candy, Flash Africa among others.