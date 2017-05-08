Unemployed diploma nurses call off protest at Flagstaff House

The Coalition of Unemployed bonded diploma nurses has called off their planned picketing at the flagstaff House which was slated for today [Monday].

According to them, the decision to cancel the action is based on government’s assurance that they will be recruited to work in some health institutions.

The coalition, about two weeks ago, picketed at the Ministry of Health for few days demanding clearance for their employment.

They said they have been without work for two years after completion of their programs at the various nursing training colleges.

But the President of the Coalition, James Aguri has said that government has shown goodwill in meeting their demands.

“We’ve met with the Health Minister and he told us that the Finance Minister has granted us the financial clearance and by next week, they will start preparing to distribute us to the various hospitals. They will also start preparing our appointment letters and it will take effect from 1st July 2017,” he said.

“The total number they have cleared is 4,822, we were 937 but they have added some of our juniors who finished their national service this year. We are happy about this,” he added.

The Association is made up of over 1,200 professionally trained nurses from various public and private health training institutions across the country.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana