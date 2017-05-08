Shatta Wale to take over New York

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

The song which features Captain, Addi Self, and Joint 77 is currently reigning leaving in its trail more following in Ghana but the controversial Dancehall musician wants more.

He has plans to ‘take over’ New York in the US on Saturday, July 1, when he performs at the PlayStation Theatre. The concert is being organised by LVC Entertainment, Boogie Down Nima, and TM Entertainment.

A member of Shatta Wale’s management team, Chris Koney, told Showbiz the upcoming concert in July will help the Mahama Paper hit-maker “to get close to his fans in the Diaspora who love his music and believe in his talent”.

Prior to the New York Show, Shatta Wale will perform as one of the headline acts at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija concert slated for May 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Shatta who has mounted the stage of the concert for three consecutive years is preparing to guard Ghana’s image against Nigerian counterparts—Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Falz at the concert organised by Empire Entertainment.

Shatta Wale’s hard work has won him the Most Popular Artiste at the GN Bank Awards in 2014 and VGMA Artiste of the Year in 2015.

He was also named the 38th Most Influential Ghanaian by E-TV Ghana in 2015 in their annual survey of influential people in Ghana.

Mahama Paper, Chop Kiss, Reality, Too Much Chemical, Kill Dem Wif Prayers, Dancehall King, If I Collect, Kakai, and Hol it are some of the songs off his After the Storm album.