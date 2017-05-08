Otiko plotted Adams Mahama’s killing – Bugri Naabu





The maverick Northern regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Daniel Bugri Naabu has accused two ministers in the Akufo-Addo government of being involved in the plot that led to the murder of Adams Mahama, the NPP’s Upper East regional chairman.

“…Otiko has been a controversial woman in the party. As I’m telling you, this Adams issue, she was deeply involved, so because of that most of us who know her will call her a controversial woman.

“You’ll be surprised that some of these people who masterminded the killing of Adams have come to take positions in the government … like the Upper East Regional Minister. He was deeply involved in the masterminded killing of Adams,” Mr. Naabu told Radio XYZ.

This is the latest attack on the gender minister by the controversial chairman.

The two officers of the NPP engaged in heated exchanges last Friday when Mr. Naabu led a group of women to scuttle a meeting which was being chairman by the Otiko in Tamale over claims she did not seek permission from him.

Meanwhile, Gregory Afoko, brother of the suspended national chairman of the NPP, Paul Afoko, is facing charges in court over his alleged role in the murder of Mr. Mahama in May 2015.