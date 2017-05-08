Okyeame Kwame & team calls on Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Ghana’s ‘rap doctor’ Okyeame Kwame and management on Friday, May 5, 2017 paid a visit to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Catherine Afeku.

His visit was to present the award he received as highest civilian honour granted to US citizens and permanent residents for their voluntary community service towards development.

Okyeame Kwame was handed the award in a ceremony on Sunday, March 19, in Ohio by Barack Obama, Ex-president of USA, also for his philanthropic efforts and for Hepatitis B campaign in Ghana.

The plaque came with special inscription which read “Outstanding Humanitarian Service in Ghana” by Dr. Pauline Key on behalf of the former president, Barack Obama. Apart from the award, Okyeame Kwame not long ago received a key to the city of Cincinnati for his efforts, as well as an appointment by the World Hepatitis Alliance.

The Minister, Hon. Catherine Afeku congratulated him for making Ghana proud. She was overwhelmed by the achievement of Okyeame Kwame.

The sector minister tasked the Chairman of the Creative Industry, Mark Okraku Mantey to look for a befitting building for the Ministry to support Okyeame Kwame to run their office.