NPP to investigate Otiko, Bugri Naabu ‘fight’

2017-05-08

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will investigate the circumstances under which a meeting called by the Gender Minister was disrupted by the party’s Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

According to National Organiser of the NPP, John Boadu, when Otiko Afisa Djaba formally notifies the party hierarchy, about the alleged misconduct of the Regional Chairman. “…we will also get to the Regional Chairman for his side of the story”.

A meeting called by Ms. Djaba in Tamale was disrupted by Mr. Bugri Naabu who accused the minister of trying to instigate confusion over the appointment of a Coordinator of School Feeding Programme.

The Minister in an interview after the meeting with Women Organisers in the Region also accused Mr. Bugri Naabu of collecting money, goats, cows and other things from people with the assurance of jobs with the National School Feeding Programme. “It is not the mandate of the Regional Chairman to decide who is a caterer [to the School Feeding programme]”, she stated.

Speaking Monday, May 8, 2017, on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, John Boadu who is also the acting General Secretary of the NPP, insisted the allegations by Ms. Otiko, who is also the National Women’s Organiser of the party, have no connection with jobs in the School Feeding Programme.

He said “I don’t think the accusation is about school feeding programme…it was in reference to the appointment of MMDCEs.”

According to him, even that was not a sustainable charge because the regional minister had no power in determining who got appointed as DCE.

John Boadu maintained that “Even with that [appointment of MMDCEs], the president made it clear that he was going to consult [stakeholders] before selecting the appointees.”

He regretted the bad blood between Mr. Naabu and Ms. Otiko, who are both officers of the party. “We need not get there, what are we fighting for?”.