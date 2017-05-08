NDC never introduced ‘Youth In Minning Module’ – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Monday, 8 May 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-05-08

Koku Anyidoho, NDC Deputy General Secretary <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494268066_699_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at the State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council Mr. Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, for saying that, NDC introduced galamsey on a large scale in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta in an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said, in the year 2009, galamsey was not prominent in the Eastern but after the late Mills’ came into office, they introduced the youth into mining under the Youth Employment Programme.

Baba Jamal who was appointed the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, recruited some miners, bought them an excavator to engage in galamsey,’’ he alleged.

He added, the miners were given government protection and that informed the decision of other young people to join.

The Secretary of Akyem State was reacting to the BNI report which has indicted the Okyenhene and accused him of engaging in illegal mining.

But responding to the claims on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, Koku Anyidoho rubbished the allegation and denied that the NDC introduced a youth in mining module under the late Mills’.

He said, “this is the first time I am hearing about youth in mining module.

We introduced a number of modules but youth in mining was not part of them.”

The deputy scribe of the NDC asked the Traditional Council to carry their cross and stop blaming others for their woes.

He said, if you have sold your land to people and they are engaging in illegal mining, why blame some else?

‘’The secretary should be mindful of his comments. If the Okyenhene has been indicted and they are incensed, they should deal with it at the palace and ensure that they do not blame the late Mills. He died about five years ago and so, they should allow him to rest in peace.’’