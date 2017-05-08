My talent is the least in my family – OJ

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Sensational Gospel musician, Michael Oware Sakyi popularly known as OJ has disclosed that his talent as a gospel musician is the least in his family.

OJ is one of the most celebrated musicians in the country due to his humility and character.

However, the “Ete Sen” hit maker speaking as the Adorable Man of the day on the Ladies Times Show on Asempa FM,said, “I sing inspirational songs because of the background I had.

“My father was a musician but he has unfortunately passed away. He was a guitarist as well whiles my mother was a singer.

“Growing up, you will play the guitar in the morning before you eat. I have six siblings and they all play guitar but my talent is the least among them.

“My brothers are extremely gifted. Some sing and some are studio engineers but growing up, I realized that my talent is the least among them so I prayed and I took my education serious.

“I have realized that, no matter who you are, you can move from your current situation but unless you decide not to move on.” He added.