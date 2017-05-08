Meet the guy Adesua Etomi dumped for Banky W

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-05-08

Adesua in a passionate kiss with Kunle <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494286615_973_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It has been revealed that Adesua Etomi was in a relationship when Banky slid into her Direct Message to ask her out. But, she had to hold him off before she finally agreed to date him after ‘settling’ matters with her alleged ex-lover.

Net has revealed that the man that Adesua ‘dumped’ is an upcoming actor, Kunle Remi. According to the report, just two years ago, around the time when Banky W made a call to his bestie, Tunde Demuren that he has met the one, Adesua was reportedly dating Kunle Remi on the low.

And that was why she insisted on being nothing more than friends. It was a relationship kept under the wraps and which only very close friends in the Industry knew about. This does not come as a surprise, seeing how lowkey the actress eventually kept the relationship with her fiance, Banky W.

Even trips to Kunle Remi’s Lekki apartment at the time were secret. And let’s not forget how smartly they both evaded the dating questions.

Back in November last year, during an interview with Kunle Remi, the actor insisted he was only friends with the actress.

Adding that their strong chemistry in Uduak Isong‘s Falling was simply what it was – an onscreen chemistry.

However, sources close to the two claim a certain ‘busty’ actress came into the picture and everything went downhill from there.

Of course, Banky and Adesua had been friends during this period and it was not until late last year, that the relationship between Kunle and Adesua finally came to an end.

And it was probably the official beginning of Banky and Adesua.