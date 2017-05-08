Judas and Delilah, a date with humour and suspense

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Hundreds of theatre lovers over the weekend thronged the Accra International Conference Centre to watch Latif Abubakar’s latest play, Judas and Delilah.

The playwright noted for humour pack plays did not disappoint as the audience were caught laughing their hearts out from start to end.

The play which seeks to educate patrons on basic first aid treatment and practice left the audience in suspense as they could not predict the next move.

Some patrons who expressed satisfaction at the twists and turns told Showbiz they look forward to the next play from Latif.

While others who were not so enthused with the level of suspense said they hope subsequent plays would be “straight forward” with a predictable story line like most plays.

However, director and playwright, Latif Abukakar say the comparison was uncalled for as every playwright had their own style of writing, but was quick to add that he would take the concerns and recommendations in good faith as he seeks to satisfy patrons of his plays.

Judas and Delilah which was performed by Latif’s Globe Productions came off on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday 7 at 4pm and 8pm respectively on both days.

The play which is the ninth from the stables of Globe Productions is about a nurse who is obsessed with a doctor and a watchman who is obsessed with the nurse.

The nurse and the watchman perfect their tricks on how to be able to win the heart of the doctor and nurse respectively.

After all the elaborate schemings, the doctor reveals he has a wife outside the country. The nurse faints on hearing the news and the watchman gets to perform CPR on her making his dream of kissing her come true.

Judas and Delilah which featured Ecow Smith-Asante, Gloria Osei-Sarfo and a host of others was sponsored by Unibank, Yomi Yogourt, Starz Energy Drink, Verna Mineral Water and Royal Senchi. Media partners are Graphic Showbiz, TV3 and Citi FM.