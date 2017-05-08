I was sidelined for supporting NDC – movie director

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Kumawood actor and movie director Asare Bediako has disclosed some movie producers in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region refused to work with him because he declared his support for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 polls.

One such producer, he said, was Kwadwo Sarfo Tyson, the CEO of Peace and Love Productions in Kumasi. Mr Sarfo is married to actress Matilda Asare who declared her support for the governing New Patriotic Party and was a member of the Agya Koo Agenda 57 Per Cent for Nana Akufo-Addo which solicited votes for then-candidate Akufo-Addo for the 2016 polls.

Speaking on Entertainment Capital on Accra100.5FM on Saturday, 6 May, Mr Asare urged producers and colleague directors to disassociate one’s profession from their political affiliation.

“People are not mature in politics in Kumasi. I’ve been an NDC supporter before I became a movie director. I don’t know why people in Kumasi will link politics to my professional work as a movie director. I didn’t get into the movie industry because of NDC. I’m in the industry because of the love I have for the job, because of what I can do for the nation and my fans… But people turn to hate you because you are affiliated to a certain political party and this is bad,” he told show host Bismark Boachie (DJ Premier).

He further stated that a lot more executive producers and colleague directors had a meeting to sideline him in the award of movie contracts. “Some of them called me face-to-face to tell me they would not work with me because I was NDC. That is what I don’t understand, but I don’t have a problem. As an executive producer you don’t have the knowledge that I have. All you have is the money to finance the project, but I’m the brain behind. I’m the one who will help you reap the benefits of your investment, so if you can’t work with me anymore I don’t care. If a whole year I get only one job, I don’t mind. I will do it to the best of my ability,” he said.

“I even argued with some producers on radio. My point is that: ‘Don’t look at my political affiliation, look at the person Asare Bediako, and the work I can do for the industry.’ In politics, we all have divergent opinions but when it comes to the industry we must be one.”

Mr Bediako has directed movies like Asem Asa, Aden, Eny? Easy, Beware, War of Roses, Abusua B?ne, and others.