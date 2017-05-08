I didn’t steal your music – Joyce Blessing tells songwriter

Music of Monday, 8 May 2017

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has debunked accusations by one songwriter Ernest Safo who claims the gospel singer stole his unfinished music, “polished” it and used in her newly banging album christened “Agyebum” without his consent.

Ernest told the show host of Entertainment Gh Agyeman on Accra based Rainbow Radio yesterday 6th May, 2017 that one of the songs on the artiste’s new album dubbed “Fahye B3bi” featuring SP Kofi Sarpong was written by himself and that he owns the song and one other song Joyce released three years ago.

According to him, he claims he has been of help to the female singer with songwriting till she had a breakthrough.

Joyce Blessing who was also interviewed on the show unveiled that both parties have worked on several projects including the current song which is the topic of confabulation on mutual agreements.

She says they both support each other for free and that she has recorded several projects for the songwriter which he rather benefited without taking a penny from him.

“I have done a lot of collaborations with other musicians for him on his petition which I did for free,” she revealed.

According to Joyce, Ernest Safo is hundred percent aware that she has full ownership of the song.

“Ernest wrote just the chorus on the song and I took the pain to add my bars and rearranged everything to make the song a perfection,” she said.

Joyce added that all efforts to reach the song writer to discuss the payment of money for his part played in the production of the song have failed after she realised her former manager Mr Akwasi Ernest of Media Excel who was supposed to settle the songwriter remained adamant about the issue.

“I can’t deny the fact that this gentleman here has not been of help to me, likewise I have also helped him on several occasions for free. The song he is talking about was written by both of us. I have called him several times to discuss about the payment with him but he doesn’t pick my calls. The last time he called was on last week Tuesday and I told him to forward his account number to me to send the money to him but didn’t hear from him again. Again, Monko Moakyi which is one of my hit singles does not belong to him as he claims, as usual he wrote just three lines on the song and I did the rest of the magic to make the song a hit. My Ex manager Akwasi Ernest was supposed to settle Ernest Safo but he didn’t and I am personally trying to settle this issue with Safo amicably but he is not being cooperative. I have not stolen his music , I have no problem with him at all and I’m very surprised he brought this issue up here on radio unexpectedly which is very bad,” she narrated.

However, Mr Akwasi Ernest ,Joyce Blessing’s former manager refused to comment about the issue when confronted by the show host Agyeman as he fumed he is not ready to speak about any issue concerning the gospel singer.