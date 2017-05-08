Happy FM to reward mothers with ‘Obaatanpa’ competition

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Source: Francis Tawiah

2017-05-08

This Sunday 14th May is Mother’s Day. It’s a day to celebrate and honour our noble mothers for their love, sacrifices and impact in our lives over the years.

As part of this year’s Mother’s Day, Happy 98.9 FM is giving listeners the opportunity to win the ultimate prize of an all expense paid weekend away in the Happy FM ‘Obaatanpa’ cooking competition on Saturday May 13 at the Madina Market.

Five (5) children will display their culinary skills and compete to win various prizes for their mothers in a move to make Mother’s Day more memorable.

Families would get together to cheer their ultimate cook on in his or her bid to win the ultimate prize at the Happy FM ‘Obaatanpa’ Cooking competition. To enter the promotion:

Send a picture and memorable words about your mum to whatsApp line 0202222069 Keep your fingers crossed and stay glued to Happy FM to find out whether you’ve been shortlisted

The top 5 entries will participate in the “Cooking competition

The closing date for the submission of entries is Thursday May 12, 2017. The ‘Obaatanpa’ promotion is sponsored by Onga and East Gate Hotel.

See more on the ‘Obaatanpa’ promotion on www.happyghana.com or tune in to 98.9FM.