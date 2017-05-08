GOC Names Team





The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced the various disciplines to represent Ghana at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Nassau, Bahamas from July 19 to July 23, 2017.

According to the GOC, Ghana will be represented by six disciplines namely; Athletics, Amateur Boxing, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Swimming and Tennis.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee,Ben Nunoo Mensah also stated that President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association and Chairman of the Marketing Subcommittee of the GOC, Mr Mauwko Afadzinu has been appointed as the Chef De Mission (CDM) for the Bahamas Games.

Nunoo Mensah explained that Ghana was supposed to be represented by eight disciplines but due to financial constraints, team sports like rugby and beach soccer were dropped.

He added that each discipline will present two athletes thus one male and one female. The full team will be accompanied by five officials and a press attaché.

The President also said Ghana’s participation in the Games will cost the country about $US130, 000 with the GOC supporting with $US50, 000 while the Ministry of Youth and Sports also supports with the remaining $US80, 000.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games will be the sixth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games which started in 2000.

They were planned to be held in Castries, the capital of Saint Lucia, but Saint Lucia withdrew in 2015, citing financial difficulties. Canada and Scotland both offered to host the games if no other nation was willing to bid.

In 2016, Nassau, Bahamas was selected to host the 2017 edition.