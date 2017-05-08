Ghanaian DJs need a credible union to promote professionalism – Azigiza Jnr

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Rev. Azigiza Jnr has advised DJs to form an association that will help promote their course by projecting their best performances.

According to him, the existence of a strong and credible union of registered DJs will help reduce the number of unprofessional persons who pose as DJs and through their bad performances ruin the reputation of the few good ones.

“Even if you are a DJ you know what kind of song to play at a party and funerals, but some are very bad, so if there’s a good association which will keep them learning more they can help themselves and things will work.

I will guarantee my years of expertise and my knowledge of professionalism to make sure its stands if the DJ’s make up their mind”, he said.

In an interview with ghanaweb.com, Rev. Azigizah emphasised the importance of DJ’s in the music industry. According to him, Ghanaian DJs have a lot of power and it is why artistes have to pay ‘Payola’; (monies paid to them by artistes to get their songs promoted) before their songs are played.

Asked about the chances of him becoming a DJ again, Azigizah revealed that though he does not intend assuming that role again, he will help groom the youth who aspire to be DJ’s in the industry.

Rev. Azigiza Jnr was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rush Ghana DJ Awards which took place at the Silver Star towers, Airport city on Saturday. The award was given to him for his contribution to the DJ profession in Africa

