UCC Faculty of Education holds educational exhibition

Students from the Basic Education Department of the faculty of Education, University of Cape Coast (UCC) have organised a day’s educational exhibition to showcase their knowledge and skills acquired in the field of basic education.

The annual event which is mostly held in the second semester of the academic year was mainly patronised by staff and students of the university.

More than 400 level 100 and 300 students studying creative arts, music and drama, development of instructional materials and play and integrated curriculum took part in the exhibition.

The exhibition offered them the opportunity to showcase exhibits.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Awo Sarpong, Lecturer and exhibition coordinator said the focus of the exhibition was to test the efficacy of the materials produced.

“This year’s exhibition is showcasing learning centred on over 200 teaching materials on display, including, clay, paper and art work produced by the students.”

Dr Sarpong said the programme formed part of the Department’s agenda in carrying out what is known as ‘ Cape Coast schools development partnership programme’ with a number of schools in the University’s catchment area.

They include; Apewosika, Kwaprow and the University Interdenominational Schools.

At the end of the exercise, all the materials produced were distributed to underprivileged schools in the Cape Coast Metropolis as the university’s social responsibility of giving back to society.

Source: GNA