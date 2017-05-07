Stop the hypocrisy; Adonko bitters ‘helps’ – Gospel musician

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2017

Gospel artist and winner of TV3 Mentor 3 reality show Erico has said he sees nothing wrong with Angel Group of Companies, manufacturers of Adonko Bitters supporting music industry particularly Gospel events.

Speaking on Kasapa Entertainment with Kojo Preko Dankwa on Kasapa 102.5FM, the gospel act noted for his touching worship medley was unhappy about the recent backlash by a section of the public over revellers who according to reports on Easter Monday had their senses knocked off by uncontrolled ‘dosage’ of the popular Adonko Bitters during the annual Adonko Aseda Bash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

According to him, getting support from well established companies to sponsor entertainment events in Ghana has been strenuous.

“Ghanaians should stop being hypocrites. Our music industry is dying and we the artists are also suffering. Our songs are being downloaded from online instead of they buying the CD’s. Let me ask, how do we make profit from our hard work when this is going on?.. and if there’s a dedicated company out there, ready to help organise shows for us in order to help us make some gains, you say they are rather harming us.

“It’s not wrong if some people choose to drink Adonko bitters but it is only a fool who will drink and get drunk,” he added.

He also stated that it will be his great pleasure if his ministry events are sponsored by Adonko Bitters since those he expect to assist in the entertainment industry are rather sabotaging his ministry.

“People are very funny, you’re not helping, Adonko Bitters is helping and you sit back painting them black…. God will punish some people,” Erico added.

The gospel artiste over the weekend successfully launched his much publicized ‘M’anyanwu’ album at the Strong Living Fire Ministry International, Dansoman Keep Fit.