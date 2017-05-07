Rev.Azigiza Jnr. honoured at Ghana DJ’s Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2017

Rev. Azigiza Jnr has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rush Ghana DJ Awards which took place at the Silver Star towers, Airport city on Saturday.

It was a special award for his contribution to the DJ profession in Africa.

According to the spokesperson for the award, Daddy Bosco, they are honouring Azigiza for his contribution to ‘deejaying’ in Ghana.

“For those who are quite old, they would remember the great work Azigiza did when he was at Joy FM. He was the hottest DJ at that time and we deem it fit to honour him”, Daddy Bosco said.

Azigiza Jnr started his showbiz career as a dancer and took part in the Embassy Double-Do dancing contest in 1989 but unfortunately, he did not win. Disappointed, he decided to give up dancing but was advised by ace arts doyen Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD), to try other showbiz avenues.

He got into disc jockeying and, in no time, he won his mettle in the DJ realm, especially in 1991 when he won the Best West African DJ at a contest held in Togo. He won another in 1993, when he emerged the Best African DJ.

Azigiza Jnr. was resident DJ for most of the big nightclubs in Accra, like Miracle Mirage, the Golden Egg and Glenns. He also hosted Joy FM’s Joy Beach Jam, Guinness Music for Your Dancing Feet, on GTV, Video Vibes and the Azigiza Show.

Watch Video belew: