Joyce Blessing is an ingrate – Songwriter

2017-05-07

Joyce Blessing

Songwriter and composer Ernest Kwaku Sarfo has accused Joyce Blessing of being an ingrate.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio’s GH Entertainment, Mr. Sarfo burst out that the ‘Unbreakable’ hit maker has failed to appreciate him for his contributions towards her successful career.

Ernest Kwaku Sarfo disclosed that he wrote ‘Monko Mokye’, ‘Kantamanto Nyame’ and hit tracks for the musician.

Joyce Blessing who was in the studios together with the composer revealed that, Mr. Sarfo wrote only the chorus for her and she did the other arrangements herself.

Speaking to Agyemang Prempeh, the composer explained that, he wrote the chorus and verse for the artiste. Feeling bitter, he expressed disappointment in Joyce Blessing for failing to give him the due acknowledgement for his hard work.

‘I feel so bitter and disappointed in Joyce Blessing and her husband for being ungrateful.’

When asked why it has taken him so long to talk about the issue three years after composing the song for the artiste, he said, Joyce Blessing and the husband are ungrateful and have been tossing him. But in a sharp rebuttal, Joyce Blessing refuted the claims adding, she paid for the song but Mr. Sarfo gave ‘Kantamanto Nyame’ for free.

According to her, she never charged Mr. Sarfo for doing sketches for him when she was an underground artiste. She confirmed that, there was an outstanding amount of money she had pay Ernest Sarfo, however, her former producer Kwesi Ernest knew about it but he also refused to comment on it when contacted.

Joyce Blessing also told the host that she asked Mr. Sarfo to give her his account number so he will settle the debt however, Mr. Ernest Sarfo cut the call on her and failed to pick her calls.

According to her, Media Excel under Kwesi Ernest was supposed to pay Mr. Ernest Kwaku Sarfo because he was the right owner of the song in contention.

Husband of Joyce Blessing, Mr. Blessing added that, the composer only wrote the ‘Monko Mokye’ line which was not up to four lines and could not have been used without Joyce Blessing’s arrangements.

After going back and forth with the argument and intervention from the studio guests, Mr. Sarfo Ernest resolved to let go the bitterness and allow sleeping dogs. The two latter exchanged pleasantries and took pictures in the studios together.