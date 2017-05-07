Gov’t to establish committee to tackle Winneba chieftaincy dispute

President Akufo-Addo has assured the chiefs and people of Effutu Traditional Area that a committee will soon be established to help find lasting solutions to the Winneba chieftaincy disputes.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the protracted chieftaincy problem and other related matters was having serious effect on Aboakyer festival and was retarding progress in the Winneba township.

These were contained in a speech read on behalf of the President by Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways, at the durbar of Chiefs and people of Effutu Traditional Area to climax their annual celebration of Aboakyer festival in Winneba.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the committee would comprise prominent members of the society.

He said the festival which has local and international recognition is fast losing its cultural value hence the need to halt the decline.

The Tuafo Asafo company which went to the hunting expedition alone without Dentsifo No 2 Asafo company came up with their first catch at 0950 hrs.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said all promises made to the Effutu Traditional Area during 2016 electioneering campaign would be fulfilled to speed up developmental programmes.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, called on the Forestry Commission to protect the forest habitats for the game used for the festival.

Neenyi Kobena Gharty VII, Omanhene of Effutu traditional area, said the Aboakyer festival is special cultural event and appealed to the state to allow the celebration of Aboakyer festival without any hindrance.

He appealed to the Ministers of State and members of boards of government institutions to develop useful policies and programmes to meet the socio-economic needs of the population.

President Nana Akufo-Addo presented GHC 5,000 and cartons of assorted drinks to the Effutu Traditional authorities towards the celebration of Aboakyer festival.

–

Source: GNA