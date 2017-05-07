Gov’t committed to addressing concerns of fisherfolks – Minister

The government has reiterated its commitment to addressing concerns of fisherfolks along the coast.

It is rolling out a strategic program to address their concerns which include the cost and availability of premix fuel.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi who made these known in an address at the celebration of this year’s Aboakyer festival at Winneba in the Central Region.

“Very soon the ministry of fisheries will be coming to visit your communities to address all the problems associated with fishing in this community. Especially having to do with premix distribution in this area. The president has this community at heart and that all the promises made during our campaign which has been captured in our manifesto, I am very happy to inform you that all will come off successfully,” he said.

Despite the huge export potential and high local demand, the fishing industry in Ghana, has over the years suffered stock depletion as a result of poor fishing methods and in some cases sea erosion, which destroys beaches and fishing equipment.

Fishermen and fishmongers across the country have lamented the situation which they say threatens their livelihoods.

Some fishermen and fishing groups across the country have unanimously agreed to resist any move by the government to politicize solutions to the many challenges confronting the sector.

Effutu MCE confirmed

Meanwhile, the Effutu Municipal Assembly members have voted overwhelmingly to endorse John Bartholomew Ninsin as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The Chartered Accountant, polled 24 votes with two rejected votes to make up a total of 26 members of the Assembly.

He was subsequently sworn-in by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kufuor, Effutu Municipal Magistrate Court Judge.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, commended members of the Assembly for their high sense of direction and acceptance of the President’s nominee for Effutu Municipality.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana