Blakk Rasta replies legendary Ekow Micah

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2017

Source: razzonline.com

2017-05-07

Blakk Rasta <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494173761_173_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Multiple award winning reggae artiste cum radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has replied legendary highlife/reggae artiste, Ekow Micah over comments that the former should not associate ‘Kuchoko’ with reggae music.

“Kuchoko” is Blakk Rasta’s new creation of African Reggae; it’s regular Jamaican Reggae music blended powerfully with indigenous African sounds and dances. But according to the legendary Ekow Micah,Blakk Rasta is only deceiving the public, thus there is nothing like “Kuchoko’ in reggae music.

“Blakk Rasta says what “Kuchoko”? No! No!!..this is what i have been saying everyday about the media that we have a media which is not relevant because they don’t research…What is ‘Kuchoko in reggae? If he is doing his own thing he can do it but he should distant it from reggae…when Bob Marley, Peter Torch were building reggae where was he Blakk Rasta?… when did he started doing music? He should stop misleading the public… If he is doing his own thing he should tell the public he is doing his own thing but there is nothing like ‘Kuchoko’in reggae”,Ekow Micah angrily opined to Razzonline.com

Speaking in a telephone conversation in responds to Ekow Micah’s pronouncement on ‘Hot and classic showbiz review’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9Fm, Blakk Rasta accentuated cynically that he doesn’t want to give Ekow Micah any dignity.

“Ever since i left radio,look at the sorry state Reggae music is in now…Blakk Rasta was the one who was pushing Reggae music,the moment i left it has become stand still…now am doing all my possible best together with other bretherings to bring it back and you are saying ‘Kuchoko’ is no where near reggae..’Kuchoko is just a name like ‘Hiplife,Highlife,Someone also said we call it Jazz but i said i wanted an African name so i used ‘Kuchoko after the sound of authentic reggae that is ‘Kuchoko Kuchoko Kuchoko…i mean what’s he(Ekow Micah) talking about?”, Blakk Rasta opined passionately.

He continued,”He (Ekow Micah) has not being credible…I don’t want to waste my time on someone who has gone to jail over rape… you remember his story with Asamoah Gyan..so i don’t want to waste my time on people who have no credibility..all about them is controversy and negativity…for now ‘Kuchoko’ has come to stay”,

Blakk Rasta on Monday 1st May 2017,officially launched his eighth album titled ‘Kuchoko Revulotion at the Hotel Grand Casamora at East Legon in Accra.‘Kuchoko Revolution’is under the distribution of international record label – VP Records.

He is the first Ghanaian reggae artist is to be signed on VP Records, the same label that has produced lots of winners for the ‘Best Reggae’ category at the Grammys.

His highly-anticipated concert,’Blakk Rasta Kuchoko Roots Festival’, is also slated for May 21, 2017 at the La Boma Beach.