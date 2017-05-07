Be more humble to your husbands; not your pastors – Celestine Donkor advises women

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2017

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has advised women to respect their husbands.

According to the ‘Turning Around’ hit maker, married women should make it a priority to treat their husbands with humility more than their pastors and bosses.

She said this in an interview with Daily Heritage newspaper after her concert dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’ which was held at Perez Dome, Dzorwulu in Accra on May 1, 2017.

The energetic gospel artiste thrilled thousand of patrons with a spectacular performance, which propelled them to dance till the show was over.

Two international gospel artistes, Mkhululi Bhebhe of Joyous Celebration (South Africa), and Steve Crown (Nigeria), performed alongside Ghanaian gospel artistes such as Minister OJ, Ceccy Twum, and Eugene Zuta.

Host artiste of ‘Celestial Praiz’ was surprised by her husband, Mr Emmanuel Donkor, who renewed his marital vows to the wife.

Celestine, in excitement, said “I am very surprised; I have not seen him for three nights. All we do is to communicate on phone. I am really grateful for [him] being in my life.”

“Women have the power to build a home, submit yourself to your husbands. My husband is not a public personality but he is my number one boss. I give him the respect as the head of the family because he is the brain behind my beauty. In fact, he is my backbone,” she added.

On his turn, renowned evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who ministered on the night, advised the youth to do away with pride and have the zeal to serve God, the Creator of the mankind.

According to Dr Tetteh, “being humble for God’s plans will cause the blessings of God to flood on you as a Christians.”

‘Celestial Praiz’ is an annual gospel musical concert instituted in 2011 and aimed at bringing Christians from all walks of life and from different denominations together to worship and praise the Almighty God.