TT Brothers celebrates Easter with orphans at Tema SOS

He is a cheerful giver whose actions are backed by passion and pleasure especially when giving to support the vulnerable in the society.

New Year’s Day and Easter Mondays are special days on his calendar. On those days he demonstrates his love and passion by donating generously to support and put smiles on the faces of the kids living within the Tema SOS Village.

For the past 13 years, the magnanimity of Isaac Tetteh, Managing Director (MD) of TT Brothers Limited, distributors of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in supporting the SOS village has been phenomenal.

On Easter Monday, “Uncle T” as he is affectionately called rekindled his unflinching love once again by reaching out to the children of Tema SOS Village with a big party to put smiles on their faces.

Profound joy was in the air with lots of fun and entertainment as the kids were given a treat with a variety of mouth-watering dishes and chilled drinks. As if that wasn’t enough, there was also melodious music to dance to and the kids made the most of that. There was also musical chairs, arm wrestling and dancing competition which came with awards to the winners of the various competition.

Aside the great party , ‘Uncle T’ also presented 30 bags of rice,30 cartons of assorted drinks, four cartons of cooking oil all at a total cost of GH₵20,000.00 to the orphanage.

According to the benevolent MD, his passion to donate and put smiles on faces of these deprived kids with support from his partners abroad was born out of selflessness and the need to touch lives, a gesture which gives him joy.

Receiving the items on behalf of the orphanage, Mad. Comfort Sogloly, SOS mothers rep. expressed gratitude to Isaac Tetteh, partner and his friends for the kind gesture. She also invoked God’s blessings upon them saying “may he lift you up and grant you your heart desires”.

The Tema SOS Village Director, Isaac Kojo Ackon in an interview thanked TT Brothers Limited for putting smiles on faces of the kids once again.

Praising the name of the giver, he maintained “it is not only the gifts and the party that he organises for these children, he gives them hope because often, a lot of high profile personalities come over and it inspires our children so much”.

“Some of them come and share experiences with the children and more or less become like role models to our children and it’s wonderful for them” he added.