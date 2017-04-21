Kwesi Appiah to arrive in Ghana today

Newly appointed Black Stars manager Kwesi Appiah will arrive in Ghana on Friday morning.

The ex-Ghana captain will fly into the country from the United Kingdom where he went to visit his family to start his second stint as head coach.

Appiah, a former Al Khartoum SC coach, agreed a two-year contract on his re-appointment.He was selected last month after beating strong competition from Hugo Broos and Willy Sagnol.

Appiah’s work officially starts on May 1 and has five games coming up in three months.

His first assignment will be in June when he plays Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.Then two international friendlies against Mexico and USA on the June 28 and July 1 respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.