Thou Priceless Pearl – (A Poem To That Special Woman)

You are a matchless and priceless pearl

Your glistening beauty not only lies in your endearing visage

But also in your heart

Soul and smiles

Like an artist

Your physique is the very image

I have drawn in my heart’s eyes for decades

And when you stroll in those legs

And alluring skin

My eyes see none other

I can indeed comprehend

Why you can’t cling to me until I push beyond my limit

I crave for you

Like a ravenous baby clings on a mother’s nipple

For Breastmilk

I bid you to search my heart intensely

For my craving is not lustful

But long-lasting

It’s not only true

But profound and immeasurable

Like a finished gold artefact

My love is refined

Through the stages of heartbreaks

And it comes with a value

That only you have met

My night-time of rest

Has turned into endless thoughts of you

The suppleness of your words

The melodic tone of your speech

And the meekness in your deeds

Grows my affection for you ceaselessly

My heart has yearned so long

For a woman such as you

And like the son of man

I ask for just a loaf of your love

That I may multiply it

Defeat your fears woman of valour

And let your sprightly self embrace love again

For you are worthy of never-ending glee

Destined by him that orders our steps

Save me the agony of yet

Another unrequited love

But only if you can hear

The sound of my heartbeat

In yours

–

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie