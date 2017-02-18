Thou Priceless Pearl – (A Poem To That Special Woman)

You are a matchless and priceless pearl
Your glistening beauty not only lies in your endearing visage
But also in your heart
Soul and smiles
Like an artist
Your physique is the very image
I have drawn in my heart’s eyes for decades
And when you stroll in those legs
And alluring skin
My eyes see none other
I can indeed comprehend
Why you can’t cling to me until I push beyond my limit
I crave for you
Like a ravenous baby clings on a mother’s nipple
For Breastmilk
I bid you to search my heart intensely
For my craving is not lustful
But long-lasting
It’s not only true
But profound and immeasurable
Like a finished gold artefact
My love is refined
Through the stages of heartbreaks
And it comes with a value
That only you have met
My night-time of rest
Has turned into endless thoughts of you
The suppleness of your words
The melodic tone of your speech
And the meekness in your deeds
Grows my affection for you ceaselessly
My heart has yearned so long
For a woman such as you
And like the son of man
I ask for just a loaf of your love
That I may multiply it
Defeat your fears woman of valour
And let your sprightly self embrace love again
For you are worthy of never-ending glee
Destined by him that orders our steps
Save me the agony of yet
Another unrequited love
But only if you can hear
The sound of my heartbeat
In yours
–
By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie