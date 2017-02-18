Sammy Osei Kuffour loses mother

Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has lost his mum Gloria Abena Ateah after a short illness in Kumasi.

The unfortunate incident happened late Friday night as doctors lost control of the situation.

Madam Gloria Abena Ateah will forever be remembered for the touching story of selling her television to ensure that Kuffour attained his desire of becoming a footballer.

Osei Kuffour was a mainstay in the Ghana defence and played at every level for the national teams. He won bronze with the Black Meteors in 1992 and finished with two runner-ups medals in 1993 with the Starlets and Satellites as well as gold with the Starlets in 1991.

The defender also won five Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and a Champions League title in 2000-2001 season where the German side beat Valencia.