Pep Guardiola gives Fabian Delph a dressing-down as City are held at Huddersfield

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appeared to give Fabian Delph a very public dressing-down during his side’s 0-0 FA Cup fifth-round draw with Huddersfield at John Smith’s Stadium.

Guardiola appeared to have a go at Delph – an £8m signing from Villa in July 2015 – when he replaced him with Kevin De Buryne on 69 minutes in what was a rare appearance for the former Aston Villa midfielder.

Delph was only making his eighth appearance of the season for City having last turned out as a substitute on February 1 in the 4-0 Premier League win at West Ham.

City had chances against the Championship’s third-placed side, but Nolio and Sergio Augero couldn’t score as City keeper Claudio Bravo made saves from Rajiv van La Parra and Jack Payne with Philip Billing having a goal disallowed for offside.

City will be expected to progress in the replay at the Etihad Stadium, but at least they are in the draw for the quarter-final which takes place on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.