Lydia Forson’s acting career is dead – Counselor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2017

Source: Mynewsgh.com

2017-02-18

The seeming tension between actress Lydia Forson and maverick Counselor George Lutterodt is far from over as the latter has thrown in yet another salvo.

He claims the Ghanaian actress is trying to use attacks on him to resurrect her dead career considering the fact she has in recent times not been regularly featured in movies.

“Fortunately for us Lydia Forson comes out once a while. Because as an actress she is supposed to be constantly seen in all our movies but until her movies come out we don’t hear of her.

Some of us have been called to do constant business so if she is dying like a dying seed she needs testimonies like us to come alive. To find her on E-Talk talking about me it is one of the respectable things she has done.

But unfortunately, this is Lydia Forson saying I am on drugs, not any drugs but wrong drugs. What I want Ghana to know is that she supplies me with the drugs”, he claimed.