OB drops love music video featuring Mr. Eazi

Music of Friday, 17 February 2017

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah

2017-02-17

play videoOB

OB is back with his first music video of the year, ‘Be My Wife’ featuring Mr. Eazi, following last year’s singles – ‘Adey Like Am’ and ‘Mepe Wo Saa’.

He shared it earlier today on his official YouTube channel yesterday after it was premiered on TV stations.

The Clarence Peters directed music video is an intimate, personal song about OB wanting to share his love with his wife to be.

One of the scenes features a romantic moment between Mr Eazi and a video vixen.

OB is not slowing down as he promised his fans at a Valentine Day dinner with some selected fans that he has more surprises for them soon.